Global Entrepreneurship festival Press Conference held in Lagos

L-r... Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Otunba Wale Akinlosotu; Chairman, Global Entrepreneurship festival (GEF) Otunba Wanle Akinboboye; Adviser to the Ondo State Government on Entrepreneurship , Innovation and Project Lead , Global Entrepreneurship Festival, Dr Summy Smart Francis ; Evillage Chairman ,Dan Walkovitz, during a Press Conference on forth Coming of Global Entrepreneurship  festival Schedule to take place in Ondo State in November held at Oriental hotel in Lagos on 20/8/2024. ..Photo: Chinyere Ikeanyi.
L-r … Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Otunba Wale Akinlosotu; Chairman, Global Entrepreneurship festival (GEF) Otunba Wanle Akinboboye; Adviser to the Ondo State Government on Entrepreneurship , Innovation and Project Lead , Global Entrepreneurship Festival, Dr Summy Smart Francis .

Cross section of the Guest , during a Press Conference on  the forth Coming of Global Entrepreneurship  festival Schedule to take place in Ondo State in November.

 L-r… Ondo State Government on Entrepreneurship , Innovation and Project Lead , Global Entrepreneurship Festival, Dr Summy Smart Francis ; Evillage Chairman Dan Walkovitz;  first  bank representative , Edowaye Oreoluwa ; Don king representative , Anthony Jones .CEO/Project Director Solution 7 Global, Funke Michael ; during a Press Conference on forth Coming of Global Entrepreneurship  festival Schedule to take place in Ondo State in November held at Oriental hotel in Lagos on 20/8/2024.

 

 

