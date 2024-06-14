Global Energy Show: Ekpo woos Canadian businesses, investors to Nigeria’s gas sector

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo yesterday said the path to a sustainable energy future requires partnership, innovation, and a shared commitment to addressing global energy challenges.

He stated this at a welcome reception hosted by the Nigerian High Commission in Alberta, Calgary, Canada, where he is attending the ongoing Global Energy Show.

The Minister described the Global Energy Show as a platform where the brightest minds and most influential leaders in the energy sector converge, saying the gathering offered an opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s immense potential in the global energy landscape, particularly in the gas sector.

“We welcome Canadian businesses and investors to explore Nigeria’s vast opportunities. Our government is dedicated to ensuring a stable and conducive environment for investments, with a focus on transparency, efficiency, and mutual benefit,” Ekpo said.

The Gas Minister said Nigeria is blessed with one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world, and is committed to harnessing this resource not only as a catalyst for economic growth, but also as a vital component of its energy transition strategy.

According to Ekpo, in the past few years, the Nigerian government has made substantial strides in creating an enabling environment for investment in the gas sector.

He said initiatives such as the Decade of Gas had been launched to transform Nigeria into a gas-powered economy by 2030.

He also said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 established the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), which provides a strategic framework to remove bottlenecks, incentivize investments and foster a conducive environment for gas infrastructure development.

Ekpo therefore urged private sector investors to see Nigeria as a destination of their choice, highlighting their importance in the journey towards the country’s energy security and sustainability.

“Let us foster deeper connections, share knowledge, and pave the way for a future where our energy collaboration leads to mutual prosperity and a sustainable world,” he added.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng