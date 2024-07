L-R: Press In-charge, Roqeem Press, Maulvi Wajeeh Ullah; Missionary-in-charge, Maulvi Adnan Tahir; Deputy National President, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, Alhaji Mufadhil Bankole; Former National President, Majlis Ansarullah Nigeria, Engr Adeoye AbdulWaheed and Alhaji Musa Lakunle Bello; Publicity, during the Global Baiat Ahmadiyya Jalsa Salana in UK, viewed by members of the Jama’at Nigeria in Ojokoro Lagos on Sunday.

