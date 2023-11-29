Globacom  Re-commits To Innovation, Service Excellence at 20

Nigeria’s Leading digital services provider, Globacom, has affirmed its commitment to Innovation and service excellence at it celebrates its two decades of blissful service to the nation

The company gave the assurance while speaking with journalists on the journey so far in 20 years.

Globacom as a responsible and people-oriented organization extended its genuine appreciation to Nigerians for their unalloyed support for the past two decades that the company rolled out services.

Globacom commenced operations on Tuesday, August 29, 2003, and has consistently brought innovation, quality service delivery, and affordable telecommunication services to its subscribers since then.

“It has been two decades of transforming the telecommunications landscape, fulfilling dreams, and positively affecting the lives of millions of Nigerians. We thank the government, our subscribers, business partners, and other stakeholders for their faith in the company”, said Globacom in a press statement in Lagos On Monday.

Glo has been at the forefront of revolutionary changes in the telecommunication sector in Nigeria. It crashed the cost of acquiring SIM cards in the country from about N25,000 to just about N200. The network also disappointed bookmakers as it launched operations on a Per per-second billing platform, a feat others had described as impossible to achieve until another five years.

Prominent among the innovations Glo pioneered in Nigeria are Blackberry, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Magic Plus, Glo Direct, Glo Fonepals, Africhat, Glo Mobile Internet, GloFleetmanager, M-Banking and Glo Mobile Office. Glo was also the first to launch 2.5G, 3G and 4G LTE networks. It also single-handedly built an international submarine cable, Glo 1 to connect West Africa directly to the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. It also connects 12 nations in the West African sub-region, including some of them that are landlocked.

Glo1 is credited with crashing the cost of internet services and is today the preferred cable system by global OTT providers. It connects thousands of kilometres of national fibre to all parts of Nigeria.