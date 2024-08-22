Champion Newspapers Limited
Globacom Ltd , other visitors paid a visit to Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa on death of his father, Late Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r… Head , Public Relations Globacom Limited , Arinze Anapugars; presenting Condolence letter to GMD/Editor-in-Chief , (CNL) Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ;her husband Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Media Head ,Razaq Asaju and Manager , Public Relation , Tunde Babalola ,during the visit in Lagos on 15/7/2024...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
4
Left … Head , Public Relations Globacom Limited , Arinze Anapugars;  signing the Condolence register while others watch .

Director General , Consumer Protection Council Imo State , Lady  Obioma Okafor signing the Condolence register.

 

L-r …Director General , Consumer Protection Council Imo State , Lady  Obioma Okafor .with GMD/Editor-in-Chief , (CNL) Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa .

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa;  GMD/Editor-in-Chief , (CNL) Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ; Director General , Consumer Protection Council Imo State , Lady  Obioma Okafor; Mrs Nkechi Ofoma- ike  and Chief Executive Officer of Tachira Events ,Chisom Okafor.

Victoria Temitope,Tope Yussuf ;Jamine Stephen, GMD/Editor-in-Chief , (CNL) Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ;Okwara Nina and Peaches Concepts ,during the Condolence visit… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

LERSA EXCO Members, Prince Adewale Ojora, Alhaji Sulyman Bello,  Dr Nwadiuto iheakanwa; pastor Uche iheakanwa ;Chief Yomi Benson and  Pastor Wale Aderoju.

 

L-r… Assistant Marketing Manager. News Agency  of Nigeria .Anita Ogbone; presenting Condolence letter to Group Managing Director/ Editor in – Chief . Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Marketing Manager (NAN) Epebinu Olurolake : Principal Marketing officer (NAN) Emmanuel Atuche  , during  the Condolence visit  over the death of his father President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide  Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ,in Lagos on 14 /8/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

