Glo urges Nigerians to embrace 2024 with optimism 

Nigerians have been advised to embrace the New Year 2024 with renewed hope and optimism.

Digital and Telecommunications services company, Globacom in press statement in Lagos on Sunday assured Nigerians that their sacrifices in the face of the present economic challenges will ultimately yield positive outcomes.

Globacom said, “We urge Nigerians to continue to support government at all levels, and to endeavour to contribute their quota to the development of the nation by being diligent and eschewing strife and divisiveness”.

The company which thanked Nigerians for supporting the brand massively since it rolled out services in 2003 restated its commitment to continuous delivery of world-class telecommunications and digital services.

“We pledge to sustain our empowerment of Nigerians through our numerous loyalty reward schemes like the ongoing Festival of Joy. We will also continue to roll out products and services that will exceed the expectations of our subscribers and give them more value in the New Year, in terms of innovation, competitiveness and quality of service”. Globacom explained.

The company also expressed its commitment to powering the nation’s ambitions, assuring its numerous customers of uninterrupted and unlimited quality service throughout the festive period and beyond.

“ We wish Nigerians a prosperous and empowered 2024” .Globacom concluded.