Glo urges Muslims spread love, peace at  Eid el Maulud

News
14
Digital Solutions Provider, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the celebration of Eid el Maulud, calling on them to seize the occasion of remembrance of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed to pray for a better and more peaceful Nigeria.

In a goodwill message to felicitate with the Muslim faithful, Globacom urged the Muslim Ummah to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed with optimism and hope for a better Nigeria.

“We congratulate our Muslim brethren on this unique occasion, and urge them to use the period to pray for the rapid economic recovery and peace of our beloved nation,” the company said.

It called on Muslims to remember that the birth of Prophet Mohammed was heralded by peace and goodwill and encouraged them to take advantage of the celebration to extend hands of fellowship by sharing things with neighbours, particularly the less privileged.

Globacom advised Muslims to take advantage of the company’s array of products and services, including SMS, voice and data offerings, for their communication needs especially during the special occasion which is also used by families and friends to share love, bond and communicate.

