Glo urges Muslims spread love, peace at  Eid el Maulud

Digital Solutions Provider, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the celebration of Eid el Maulud, calling on them to seize the occasion of remembrance of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed to pray for a better and more peaceful Nigeria.

In a goodwill message to felicitate with the Muslim faithful, Globacom urged the Muslim Ummah to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed with optimism and hope for a better Nigeria.

“We congratulate our Muslim brethren on this unique occasion, and urge them to use the period to pray for the rapid economic recovery and peace of our beloved nation,” the company said.

It called on Muslims to remember that the birth of Prophet Mohammed was heralded by peace and goodwill and encouraged them to take advantage of the celebration to extend hands of fellowship by sharing things with neighbours, particularly the less privileged.

