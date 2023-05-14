Glo Urges Girls to Take up Careers in ICT

Digital services company, Globacom, has advised girls in secondary schools in the country to take up careers in the information and communications technology sector (ICT,) in order to contribute to the growth of the country.

Globacom, which made the call at the 2023 Girls in ICT Day held at Oriental Hotel in Victoria, Island, Lagos enjoined girls who seek a future in the ICT space and sciences in general to keep up the drive for perfection and success.

Globacom representative, Mrs Adeniji Adeboye, Head of HNIs, at the company’s Enterprise Business Group who spoke at the event called on schools girls not to be discouraged in the pursuit of their dreams as “persistence drives success” in all human endeavours.

Adeniji also urged them to be focused on their education so that they can grow to play prominent roles in today’s ICT world where fewer women are presently involved.

Globacom partnered e-Business Life Communication Limited to celebrate the 2023 edition of Girls In ICT Day. The event featured sensitization and mentorship workshop for girls and students from select schools across Lagos and Ogun states.

The International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). The theme of this year’s event is “Digital Skills For Life”. It is a day set aside to sensitize girls to take up careers in the various fields of Information and Communication Technology.