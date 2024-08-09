Glo-sponsored African Voices hosts Chike, L.A.X, Wendy Shay, 2 other music stars

One of Africa’s finest contemporary musicians, Chike, and four other equally accomplished artistes will this week be guests on African Voices Changemakers, CNN International’s magazine programme sponsored by digital solutions provider, Globacom.

Full name, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, the 31-year-old Nigerian songwriter and singer will be on the 30-minute show with his colleagues Starboy entertainment signee, Damilola Abdul Rasak Afolabi a.k.a. L.A.X; talented singer and rapper, Blessing Akiode, popularly known as Candy Bleakz; Ekeh Chiaka Joseph, known as Majeeed, and Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay.

Chike became a household name during his participation in the Project Fame West Africa and The Voice Nigeria reality shows. He joined Nollywood thereafter before entrenching himself into full-time music. The Glo ambassador who graduated from Covenant University, Ota, Nigeria, is known for hits including his 14-track debut album, “Boo of the Booless”, for which he won the Album of the Year award in the City People Music Award in 2020.

A Master’s degree holder from University of Manchester, United Kingdom, L.A.X launched out as a rapper member of a group of three called Flybois. Another rapper, Candy Bleakz began her musical career in 2013 with her debut album “Blessing Sky”. She joined the Chocolate City Music in the year 2020 while Majeeed graduated from Iscom University, Republic of Benin, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications and went into music with two promotional singles, “Gee for Life” and “Rocky Lo”.

Ghana’s talented Wendy Shay, 28, trained as a professional nurse. Her love for music caught up with her driving her to enrolling in a music school in Bernhausen, Germany, to improve on her musical skills. Her debut single, “Uber Driver” launched her career in 2018.

African Voices Changemakers will air on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 8.30 a.m. and will be repeated the same day at noon. Other repeats follow on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and 7.00 p.m., on Monday at 4.00 a.m., and on Saturday next week at 8.30 a.m. and 12 noon. The programme will be beamed again on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. and on Monday at 4.00 a.m.