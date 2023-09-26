Glo Prime offers additional voice, data value to customers

Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has said that its new product offering, Glo Prime, would help businesses grow by keeping them connected and running no matter the time of day. It is also meant to ensure customers get more value for the money they spend on the Glo network.

Glo Prime, a portfolio of call and data plans is designed principally for high networth individual and corporate customers, especially those who operate their businesses locally and need to be in touch with other clients globally both during the day and at night.

According to a statement by Globacom, it comes in four different plans – N1,500, N3,000, N5,000 and N10,000 packages. Whichever of these plans the customer chooses, he or she is assured of tremendous value to the business and other customers.

For instance, the Prime N1,500 plan gives the customer 45 minutes of calls and 4GB of data, while Prime N3,000 plan has 100 minutes of calls and 12GB of data. For the Prime N5,000, the subscriber gets 300 minutes of calls and 25GB data, while Prime N10,000 plan offers 750 minutes of calls and a huge 60GB of data.

“In a highly dynamic environment, there is need for constant innovation to offer more value to our new and existing customers. The Glo Prime is, therefore, a portfolio of new plans designed to surpass similar products in the market in terms of flexibility, ease of use and value”, the company said.

Globacom which marked 20 years of operations in August is reputed for providing its subscribers innovative Voice and Data solutions at the most competitive prices. It recently won two awards at the “Consumer Value Awards” for its commitment to excellent service delivery and innovative offering to subscribers.