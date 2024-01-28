Glo presents biz class return tickets to Europe to subscribers in Lagos, Abuja, Warri

It was a triple event and huge boost for subscribers of total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, on Friday as winners in its ongoing Festival of Joy promo were presented business class return tickets to Europe (Lagos-Paris-London-Lagos) in Lagos, Abuja and Warri.

To win, all that Glo subscribers are required to do is to recharge N50,000 in a month to be eligible to be drawn for the Business Class return tickets, while those angling to win choice apartments in the promo are required to recharge N100,000 in a month to qualify.

Friday’s presentation of the flight tickets to the new set of winners in Lagos was witnessed by Hon Bayo Balogun, Member, House of Representatives, from Ibeju Lekki; Engr. Abdulai Sesan Olowa, Chairman, Ibeju Local Government; and Mr Arinze Ezeani, from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

Guests at the Abuja event included the Chairman, Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives, Honourable Bamidele Salam, while in Warri, the Delta State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Odinigwe Daniel Odigie, Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Hon. Christian Iteire, representative of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Awhana Innocent, and Nollywood actors and Glo Influencers, Eriata Ese and Ricardo Agbor were in attendance.

At the Lagos presentation, Mr Abiodun Hundeyin, a retired Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration was among those presented their tickets. In Abuja, the winners included Shittu Tanko, a 44-year old staff member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and an Abuja-based architect, Mr Sola Dani while in Warri, the winners were Anambra-born Mrs Elizabeth Chukwujekwu, Mr. Samson Efenudu, a Computer Analyst from Ughelli South in Delta State, and 45-year old Mr. Abimbola Fasoranti, an Electrical Engineer with Anudu Plastics Ltd, Asaba.

The winners were effusive in their praise of Globacom for the opportunity to enjoy such packages merely by using their Glo lines. Mr Abiodun Hundeyin expressed gratitude to Globacom for benefitting from the ongoing promo. “This is a very commendable thing from Globacom”, he enthused.

Mrs Chuwujekwu, an Administration Manager with Zukus Industries Limited, Warri, said, “the Year has started on a good note, courtesy of Globacom. To God be the glory”. Also Mr. Efenudu, a father of four, stated that “I have been hearing of winners in the past, I don’t know it will be my turn so soon. I am grateful to Glo”.

The Special Guest of Honour at the Lagos event, Hon Bayo Balogun, Member, House of Representatives, Ibeju Lekki, lauded the give-back focus of Globacom in its relationship with its customers. In Abuja, the Chairman, Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives, Honourable Bamidele Salam, who was Special Guest of Honour, extolled Globacom for its continuous commitment to deepening joy among its subscribers.

“Globacom is a good ambassador of Nigeria that all of us are proud of. The company has proven time and again that Nigerians can run successful businesses that will enhance the lives of the populace”, he said.

The Special Guest of Honour at the Warri event, Hon. Dr Odinigwe Daniel Odigie, Commissioner for Science & Technology, Delta State, commended Globacom for being thoughtful about how it rewards subscribers on its network.