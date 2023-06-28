Glo preaches love, unity as Muslims celebrate Eid-El-Kabir 

Nigeria’s total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has enjoined the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to use the celebration of the Eid-El-Kabir festival to promote good neighbourliness, love and unity.

The company, in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday to felicitate Muslims, wished all Muslims in Nigeria a happy Eid celebration. It also urged them to continue to foster a spirit of self-restraint and rededicate themselves to the service of their Creator.

Globacom also congratulated Muslims who have successfully undertaken this year’s Hajj in fulfillment of the injunction of Islamic faith, and admonished them to practice the virtues of commitment, dedication and, principally, obedience which Prophet Ibrahim showed by being ready to sacrifice his son in deference to directive of Allah, which the festival of Eid-El-Kabir celebrates.

Said Globacom: ”It is a season of charity, peace-making and forgiveness. We must use this season to remember to fend for the poor and the needy in line with Allah’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper”.

The company promised all Nigerians a seamless network during and after the celebrations to enable them reach out and share joyful moments with friends, family and loved ones.