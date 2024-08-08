GLO PARTNERS LASG ON  FOOD SUFFICIENCY WITH  M-AGRIC LOTTERY SERVICE

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has, in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, launched M-Agric, an agricultural support service that guides users through practical, step-by-step processes of managing successful farming businesses across livestock, aquaculture, cash crops and value-additions.

Globacom said in a press statement that it partnered with the state government to launch the agricultural lottery service in order to support the food sufficiency programme of the government and to “encourage and empower young, savvy and informed Nigerians to engage in farming to boost food affordability in the country”.

According to the company, M-Agric is a lottery service which gives practical tips that help users grow their own food and earn extra income from exploiting the full potential in the agricultural sector. It offers users the opportunity to receive daily, weekly or monthly messages on agricultural tips on their mobile devices and to answer trivia questions on the service to win fantastic cash prizes, farm equipment and internship opportunities.

It explained further that subscription to the service goes for NGN 50/daily, NGN 200/Weekly and NGN 500/Monthly. “This service has a free trial for 24 hours for new and existing prepaid and postpaid subscribers. A draw is done on the last day of every week during which participants who have subscribed and correctly answered the trivia questions will be eligible for the draw”, Glo said.

Winners in the lottery service will be determined based on their performance in the trivia questions associated with each agricultural package. “Only top scorers in the quiz are eligible to win fantastic prizes during the lottery draw which holds on the last day of every week. Two winners will be picked among participants that get full scores in the trivia and they will win fantastic prizes”, the statement added.

Interested participants in M-Agric are required to subscribe by dialing *20791*2# and follow the prompt to win in the lottery service while a subscriber is allowed to answer only three questions on the topic received for the day and win instant airtime or cash rewards based on performance.