Glo partners AXA Mansard Health on affordable health insurance with exciting rewards

Globacom, Nigeria’s digital solutions company, has partnered with AXA Mansard Health Insurance to launch an innovative micro-health insurance plan. This affordable solution leverages Globacom’s extensive mobile network to provide easy access to healthcare services for all subscribers all over Nigeria.

According to Globacom, the plan can be accessed by all Glo subscribers via SMS, USSD, and through the web. A statement from Globacom explained that, “subscribers will be connected through tele-consultation with a medical practitioner and have access to free drugs and treatment at thousands of pharmacies across the country”.

The package, which comes with flexible subscription plans, including daily (N50), weekly (N300), and monthly (N750) options, also offers convenience of one-time or auto-renewal payments.

Globacom said the insurance packages provide a range of benefits, including free medication up to a specified amount, and entry into a weekly and monthly raffle draw to win up to N1 million by any subscriber whose number is picked in the monthly draw. This reward system is designed to benefit subscribers regardless of whether they access the health insurance benefits or not, thereby providing a pay-back benefit to subscribers.

“The beauty of Glo Health Insurance lies in its accessibility – subscribers can enroll via SMS, USSD, or the Glo website, without visiting any physical office. Simply dial *3013# to select your preferred health insurance pack”, the company explained further.

Adebola Surakat, Chief Marketing Officer of AXA Mansard, praised the partnership, stating that it demonstrates their commitment to affordable and quality healthcare for all Nigerians. She expressed the delight of AXA Mansard to have found the same level of commitment in Globacom and other partners on the project.

“The combined purpose of AXA to act for human progress and Glo to make lives easier and better is at the heart of this product. Ultimately, however, Nigerians win. This is because this partnership will accelerate the noble agenda of universal health coverage. With this product, healthcare can now be accessible to everyone, everywhere in the country,” she explained.

Equally, Deji Macaulay, the CEO of Truthware Solutions, the technical designer and integrator of the solution stated that, “this innovative service offers protection to customers against a wide range of health risks, providing cover for primary care and hospitalization. The product features easy enrollment, swift claim processing and affordable premiums, making it accessible to millions of Nigerians. This cross-industry integration is set to revolutionize the way consumers safeguard health care for themselves and their families.”