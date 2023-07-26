Glo, Palmpay collaborate on “PalmPay Bonanza – Recharge Glo and Win”

Mobile network operator, Globacom, has entered into a collaboration with top fintech platform, PalmPay on a new promotion campaign tagged “PalmPay Bonanza – Recharge Glo and Win”.

Globacom said in a press statement that the promo will give Nigerians who purchase Glo data and airtime bundles via the PalmPay platform opportunity to win thrilling rewards.

According to the telecommunications giant, “At Glo, we always seek innovative avenues to enrich the lives of our subscribers. Teaming up with PalmPay for this campaign aligns with our goal to provide unparalleled value and experiences. We encourage our subscribers to make utmost use of the opportunity provided by “PalmPay Bonanza – Recharge Glo and Win” and enjoy many benefits that lie in store.”

The company further noted that “PalmPay has transformed the digital payment landscape with its easy to use and reliable payment app. Offering free transfers, access to over 300 different services on its app, and a network of 800,000 mobile money agents and merchants, it has rapidly grown to be a preferred payment platform for over 25 million users across Nigeria.”

In addition to these, Globacom explained that every week, throughout the promotion period, there will be a live raffle, broadcast on PalmPay’s social media channels, awarding physical prizes to lucky users who have transacted with Globacom via PalmPay. It added that prizes include top brand electronic goodies such as Playstation 5, iPhone 14 Pro Max and smart TVs.

“. And that’s not all! Daily social media challenges will offer participants a chance to win up to N5, 000,000 in Glo airtime and data. Above all, Palm pay customers will also enjoy up to 6% cashback on Glo airtime and data on the Palmpay app. Also, customers who have not recharged in the last 90 days will get a 100% bonus on their recharge during the campaign period”, it added.

Similarly, the Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Mr. Chika Nwosu opined that “This collaboration embodies our commitment to providing value to our esteemed users. Partnering with Glo, a leader in the telecommunications sector is a testament to this dedication. We are excited to reward our users and urge everyone to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

The promotion runs between July 21 and September 14.