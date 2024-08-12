GLO offers All-in-One Social, Music Bundle – My-G Data Bundles

Total telecommunications services provider, Globacom, has announced the launch of an all-in-one social media and music data bundle tagged ‘MY-G’.

In street lingo, My-G describes friendship and conviviality among people. In the same vein, the data bundles stand as ‘My G’ to customers because it is always there for them to do all they want online especially in relation to content creation, entertainment, and social media engagements at affordable rates.

Globacom disclosed in a press statement that the data bundles are in various affordable types which will suit existing and prospective subscribers on the Glo network perfectly.

For instance, with N100, the subscriber receives 400MB with one-hour free browsing and connections on WhatsApp, Tiktok, Snapchat, BoomPlay, Audiomack, Instagram and GloTV with a validity period of a day.

With N300, a customer gets 1GB with connections to the same applications for three days and an hour free browsing while he gets 1.5GB with connections to the same applications and one hour of free browsing for 7 days for a N500 subscription.

Similarly, a N1000 bundle gives the subscriber 3.5GB with connections to the same applications and one-hour free browsing and is valid for 30 days.

Globacom explained that its commitment to the empowerment of subscribers and the need to make communication easy among friends, loved ones and associates led to the launch of the competitive product.

Customers are required to dial *312# and follow the prompts to choose from the wide array of My-G bundles.