Glo, Nigeria’s telecom ambassador– Gov Oyebanji 

Globacom, Nigeria’s national telecommunications operator, has been described as an industry leader in the telecommunications sector by Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji.

He said this on Monday in the state capital of Ado Ekiti, when he met with a group of Glo representatives from the company’s Enterprise Business Group.

“Globacom is our own and a good ambassador of this country as far as telecommunications services are concerned”, Governor Oyebanji said, and added that the Ekiti State Government was prepared to do business with the company.

He also expressed gratitude to Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., the Chairman of Globacom, for his services to Nigeria and the economy at large.

The governor said he would be happy to work with Globacom to advance the state’s digital economy and increase youth empowerment, particularly in the areas of expanding fibre connectivity services and the development of a digital economy in the state.

Adeniyi Odejobi, who the led the Glo team to the Governor’s office, said the company is not only the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Nigeria, but it also serves millions of individuals nationwide as well as large corporates, public sector organizations, SMEs, and enterprises.

According to Adeniyi, Globacom has been at the forefront of revolutionary advances in the telecommunications sector for more than 20 years, all targeted at the empowerment of Nigerians.