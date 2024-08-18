Glo launches WiFlix for Unlimited Streaming at Unbeatable Rates

Globacom, Nigeria’s leading digital solutions provide,r has introduced WiFlix, a revolutionary streaming service which offers unlimited access to a vast library of content.

This innovative platform which enriches the online experience for Globacom subscribers, is available on both Android and iOS devices.

“WiFlix boasts an impressive collection of 30,000 hours of video content from renowned partners like Warner Media, Dolby, Sony Pictures, Media Guru, Mimyuni Media, Content Box, Rushlake Media GmbH, SPI International, Echelon Studios, Vlogbox and Wi-flix, Production (series and movie)”, said Globacom, in a press statement in Lagos. It added that Subscribers can choose from flexible subscription packs.

The service, according to the company is available on different subscription packs including N100 for daily, N350 for weekly, N1, 350 for monthly and the WiFlix Plus daily pack which goes for N120 only.

Globacom said the subscriptions offer is on auto-renewal or one-time payment options, adding that once Auto renewal option is chosen, the customers’ subscription will automatically renewed upon expiry. It added that customers can equally terminate subscription by dialing *13013# and choose “unsubscribe” and also by sending SMS.

To subscribe, Globacom urge its customers to visit https://play.wi-flix.com and select their preferred package. Those on Glo’s 3G/4G network will however receive a prompt to “Choose your package” and then click on LOGIN button.

The company invites its customers to seize this opportunity by subscribing to the package to experience unlimited streaming.