Glo launches unique data packs for Premier League lovers

Globacom has launched unique and affordable data packs to enable lovers of the English Premier League (EPL) on its network to watch the matches live with ease.

“We are delighted to launch the EPL data packs to enable all our esteemed customers to enjoy the 2022/ 2023 English Premier League season. The packs are another in a series of innovative and affordable price offerings which allows our customers to watch 38 matches involving their darling teams at a much cheaper rate”, the digital transformation leader announced in a statement released in Lagos on Tuesday.

It explained that the EPL data packs are meant to be used during matches and will last for two hours during which time the customer can also browse anything he or she wants.

The packs are in two categories. The first is for 4GB and goes for N500, while the second pack is sold for N1,000 and gives the customer 10GB of data. The plans can also be used on the router of mifi.

“The packs are not restricted only to football matches. Customer can browse anything on the internet as long as it is commensurate with the volume and the validity that are applicable to the packs”, the company added.

It said customers can buy the data packs during EPL matches by scanning the QR code shown on the TV during the matches or they can dial *777# and go to “football data packs” to make the purchase.

“The EPL data bundles are only available during the matches and validity is 24 hours”, Glo explained further, adding that customers should dial *777# or *120*0# to check their data balance.

