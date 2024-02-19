Glo launches “SME in a Box” to increase profitability of small businesses

Globacom has moved to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria grow their profit margins by introducing a new product called “SME in A Box”, an all-in-one bundle that can be accessed for as low as N20,000 for a yearly package.

The new product offers SMEs a set of bundled solutions for all their major communication and technology requirements. The offerings include professional website creation, customized Email setup and business tools (Social Media Integration, free social media advertising) as one bundle to customers. This addresses the need for small businesses to engage multiple partners to supply each requirement. It also comes with voice and data bundles to enable the customer transact business seamlessly.

Another huge benefit of “SME in a Box” is that it is highly customizable and easy to use as it allows anyone with basic computer skills to establish online business presence and set up business-support tools within 30 minutes. “It helps right from purchasing a domain to professional website creation, accounting payroll, CRM and inventory management,” Globacom said in a statement.

“Less than 5 percent of SMEs currently use Information Communication Technology (ICT) for their business operations or have a visible online presence. Due to the low technology knowledge of most SME owners, they require a reliable partner to assist in introducing technology to their businesses”, Globacom noted, adding that the solutions to assist the SMEs should be customizable and easy to operate and be open to change.

The company further explained that, “customers can bring credibility and expand the reach of their business with the help of established business supporting tools and mediums. Glo SME In A Box is a complete bundle addressing the needs of growing and upcoming entrepreneurs through one single solution”.