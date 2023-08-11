Glo launches Green Lotto, empowers subscribers to play to win big

Leading digital telecommunications services provider, Globacom, has announced the introduction of Glo Green Lotto service on the network. The service allows Glo subscribers to buy their favourite lottery tickets through the use of their Glo lines and pay through airtime.

Globacom, which has always been at the forefront of giving the best value to its customers, is introducing the Glo Green Lotto services to enable subscriber to win instant cash in the process.

Subscribers can buy tickets to play the Glo Green Lotto right from the comfort of their homes or anywhere and at any time.

Explaining the process, Globacom said: “To play, Glo subscribers need to dial *73342# from their mobile phones. Then they are to choose 1 to play their favourite game and buy a ticket using airtime ranging from N10, N20, N50, N100, N200, N500 up to N1000”.

To view results, subscribers have to dial the same code *73342# and this time round, choose option 2 or visit https://greenlotto.com/Home/ResultHistory, where they can also have more details about the unique service that can bring them to win big from their mobile phones.

The statement explained that no subscriber is at a disadvantage as the Glo Green Lotto is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers on the Glo network.

Green Lotto has 8 draws from Mondays to Saturdays and 4 draws on Sundays. The draws are held in-house in Globacom’s office. Subscribers who win in Glo Green Lotto have the opportunity of adding their bank account numbers to transfer their winning to their accounts.

The company also affirmed its commitment to leading in the provision of services that add value to the life of its customers.