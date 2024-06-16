Glo greets Nigerian Muslims at Sallah

Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has rejoiced with millions of Muslims in Nigeria on the celebration of the Eid-El-Kabir festival.

The company, in a goodwill message on Saturday, called on the Muslim community in the country to use the occasion to pray for the unity, prosperity, and well-being of the nation.

“We felicitate with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria as they celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival. We call on them to use the occasion to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity, peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran”, the company said.

It congratulated Muslims who have taken part in this year’s Hajj for successfully completing the exercise in accordance with Islamic precepts, and urged them to emulate the commitment, dedication, and obedience exhibited by Prophet Ibraheem in offering his son as a sacrifice, a deed that is remembered on Eid-El-Kabir every year.

“It is a season of charity, peacemaking and forgiveness. We must remember to cater for the poor and the needy in line with Allah’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper”, Globacom noted.

In addition to wishing Muslims a very happy Eid-El-Kabir, the firm guaranteed Nigerians in general a seamless communications experience through top-notch services throughout the duration of the season.

