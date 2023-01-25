Glo Festival of Joy promo winners receive prizes in Kano

It was the turn of Kano State on Tuesday, January 24, in the Glo Festival

of Joy promo as scores of Globacom subscribers in the state received

prizes, including a brand new car.

The presentation ceremony, which was held in Kano drew praises for

Globacom from the Emir of Kano and the State Commissioner for Finance

because of the company’s efforts at rewarding its subscribers.

The car prize was won by a Kano-based businessman, Anas Yusuf Adamu,

who, at the event, recalled his shock when he was called by Glo officials the day before, to inform him that he had won a brand new car in the promotion.

“I first got a call in the evening from the Glo office that I had won a car. I almost did not believe because my phone was switched off all day. When they however told me to come to the Gloworld office on Murtala

Mohammed Way in Kano, it dawned on me it is real”, he said.

He added that he had never owned a car and that the gift “from Globacom is a

great empowerment for me and my family”.

Other winners of power generating sets, sewing machines and rechargeable

fans, expressed gratitude to Glo for putting in place such a promo that enabled them win great prizes at no cost.

The Emir of Kano, who was represented by the Dan Amar of Kano, Alhaji Aliu Harazimi, extolled Globacom and its Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr., for the several empowerment initiatives the organization has done doing since its inception.

“It is worthy of note that Globacom has not forgotten to reward its loyal customers in Kano and across Nigeria. This culture of empowerment is commendable and sets a good example for corporate Nigeria”, the Emir said.

On his part, the Kano State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Adamu Fanda, equally applauded the efforts of the telecommunications giant in giving out so many valuable prizes to its subscribers in Kano State.

Said he: “Globacom is setting a good example of what corporate citizenship should be. The company is indeed demonstrating its commitment to its operating environment. I encourage them to keep it up”.

The representatives of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Alh

Ibrahim Mahmud, and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC),

Engr Hanza Goya, in their remarks at the event, commended Globacom for

following the approved guidelines for such promo activities.

