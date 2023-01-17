Glo Festival of Joy Promo draw holds in Port Harcourt Brands By Editor On Jan 17, 2023 7 Share The latest draw for prize winners in the widely acclaimed consumer promotion- Festival of Joy, by telecommunications giant, Globacom, was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday, January 16. The new set of winners are set to go home with a brand new car and different appliances including generating sets, sewing machines and rechargeable fans. The winning subscribers will receive their prizes at a ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, January 13, 2023. Subscribers who wish to participate in the promo should dial *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) to be eligible to win the prizes on offer”, Globacom. The event, which was held at Gloworld shop on Aba Road, was attended by the media, a representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and several Glo subscribers who were in the shop for personal services. Continue Reading Glo Festival of Joy Promo draw holds in Port Harcourt 7 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
Comments are closed.