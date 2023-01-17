Champion Newspapers Limited
Glo Festival of Joy Promo draw holds in Port Harcourt

The latest draw for prize winners in the widely acclaimed consumer
promotion- Festival of Joy, by telecommunications giant, Globacom, was
held  in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday, January 16.
The new set of winners are set to go home with a brand new car and
different appliances including generating sets, sewing machines and
rechargeable fans.
The winning subscribers will receive their prizes at a ceremony
scheduled for Tuesday, January 13, 2023. Subscribers who wish to
participate in the promo should dial *611# and keep recharging (voice
and data during the promo period) to be eligible to win the prizes on
offer”, Globacom.
The event, which was held at Gloworld shop on Aba Road, was attended by
the media, a representative of the National Lottery Regulatory
Commission and several Glo subscribers who were in the shop for personal
services.
