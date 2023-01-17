Glo Festival of Joy Promo draw holds in Port Harcourt

The latest draw for prize winners in the widely acclaimed consumer

promotion- Festival of Joy, by telecommunications giant, Globacom, was

held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday, January 16.

The new set of winners are set to go home with a brand new car and

different appliances including generating sets, sewing machines and

rechargeable fans.

The winning subscribers will receive their prizes at a ceremony

scheduled for Tuesday, January 13, 2023. Subscribers who wish to

participate in the promo should dial *611# and keep recharging (voice

and data during the promo period) to be eligible to win the prizes on

offer”, Globacom.

The event, which was held at Gloworld shop on Aba Road, was attended by

the media, a representative of the National Lottery Regulatory

Commission and several Glo subscribers who were in the shop for personal