Glo customers to receive up to 10% bonus airtime via E-Top Up

By Peter
In line with its commitment to give its customers greater value for money, telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has announced that all its prepaid subscribers can now enjoy up to 10% bonus airtime when they recharge electronically, using Glo E-Top up service.

Glo E-Top up service offers flexibility and convenience to customers by allowing them to recharge their Glo lines or those of family and friends without scratching any card or requiring a PIN.

The Company in announcing the offer said that E-Top up recharges of N100 and above will attract up to 10% bonus airtime in addition to the originally purchased value by the customer.

“Customers can E-Top up their Glo lines through Glo café, *777#, *805#, Bank & other USSD Codes, eCommerce & Mobile Apps, Internet Banking, ATMs, Gloworld outlets, Glo E-Top Up Retailers and POS and enjoy up to 10 per cent bonus airtime on purchase of airtime of any value from N1.00 to N500,000 per transaction” the operator explained.

Globacom further added, “The bonus airtime can be used to make voice calls to any network in Nigeria.” It said that, as the leading telecommunications network in Nigeria, it is committed to delighting customers with even more exciting offers.

 

