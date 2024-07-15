Glo customers to enjoy AI learning services, win prizes

Digital Solutions Provider, Globacom, has unveiled three innovative AI-focused services to give its customers delightful experience and provide a platform for them to monetize the benefits of Ai and win prizes on the network.

In a press statement in Lagos, Globacom stated that “these services will not only provide invaluable insights into harnessing AI for everyday needs, but also offer subscribers the chance to win exciting prizes through lottery draws”.

The services include “Glo Awoof Win EverWage”, “Glo Awoof Win SMS-to-Ai” and “Glo Awoof Win Ai Fortune”.

“Glo Awoof Win EverWage”, a game service, provides a platform for subscribers to win a lifetime salary or participate in a monthly draw with a prize of N12 million. Subscribers are guaranteed regular payments, thus enabling them to enjoy a stable income stream without the constraints of traditional employment.

Globacom said, “Whether you seek supplementary income or financial stability, Glo EverWage promises peace of mind in today’s dynamic economic environment”, adding that EverWage subscribers should dial *20791# to enter the draws and follow the prompts to access the chance to receive daily cash prizes and compete for the N12 million monthly draw.

The “Glo Awoof Win SMS-to-Ai”, also known as “Ask AI by Glo”, is an SMS-based service that delivers updates on news, sports scores, weather forecasts, traffic updates, educational tips, celebrity info, etc, to subscribers on any type of phone”. It leverages the power of AI to provide subscribers instant and accurate information on any topic at their fingertips by leveraging the power of Ai without the need for internet.

The Glo SMS-to-AI also gives opportunity to subscribers to ask questions even when they have no internet by texting their questions to 20791 and will get immediate response from the Ai platform. Subscribers who frequently ask questions stand the chance to win exciting prizes and will be notified through their Glo lines. Interested Subscribers should dial *20791# on their devices to participate in the network’s jackpot draws for a chance to win exciting rewards.

On the other hand, the “Glo Awoof Win Ai Fortune” is an educational service which empowers users by teaching them how to leverage Ai for generating income and improving business processes. Globacom said, “From foundational Ai concepts to advanced business strategies, our comprehensive curriculum equips you with the skills to harness Ai for income generation and business enhancement. Subscribers can engage in interactive learning modules, earn certifications, and showcase their expertise in monthly competitions”.

The company which said that Ai Fortune subscribers can get access to study packs to read and stand a chance to win prizes by dialing *20791# and following the prompts, added that subscribers who wish to enjoy the three AI-powered services should dial *20791# on their mobile devices to select from the various options on offer.

“Daily one-time or auto subscription to the services attracts N100; weekly one-time or auto subscription goes for N200, while a one-time or auto monthly subscription costs N500”. Glo concluded