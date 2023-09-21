Glo celebrates Tobi Amusan’s Diamond League win

Globacom, Nigeria’s leading digital solutions provider, has congratulated its brand ambassador, Tobi Amusan, on her victory in the Diamond League championship in Oregon, United States, where she won the women’s 100 metres hurdles. This is her third consecutive victory in the competition.

The sprint queen had, on Sunday evening, won the race in 12.33 seconds to claim her third successive Diamond League title. In 2021, she won her first Diamond League trophy and she successfully defended the title in Zurich, Switzerland in 2022.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, Globacom lauded Amusan for the exemplary win, adding that her victory, “in spite of her recent setback, is a reflection of the fact that she is a talented professional who still has a lot to offer the world of athletics”.

Following her sixth-place finish in the championship match at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, Amusan promised to return “stronger and better”.

Globacom noted that “with the third Diamond League trophy in her kitty, Amusan remains a true African ambassador at the world stage and an inspiration to millions of youths who look up to her as a role model.”

The firm praised Amusan for embodying the resilience and work ethic of the Nigerian people and challenged her to keep going, win more awards, and create a lasting impression on the world of athletics.

Amusan has now become only the second woman in Diamond League history to win three 100m hurdles championships after Dawn Nelson-Harper.

