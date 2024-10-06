Glo business partners smile home with millions for outstanding performance 

Telecommunications company, Globacom, on Thursday celebrated its top-performing partners who met the established business thresholds at the national level and across all the regions.

At the Partners Reward night held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Globacom said the event was not just to honour individual successes, but “the collaborative spirit that drives innovation and growth”, adding that each of the partners continues to play crucial roles in “Globacom’s mission to empower people and businesses, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in telecommunications”.

The hardworking partners were honoured with Special Reward Packages for their performances in delivering on their mandate. Seventy-one partners were rewarded in two broad categories, with the winners receiving millions of naira in prizes. Category 1 comprised 22 Activation Award winners and 33 Divisional Recharge winners.

Sixteen Category 2 partners were adjudged to have performed outstandingly at the national level. They included three partners each for Sponsored Data and Activation, while ten of the partners won the national awards in the Recharge category.

The business partners were similarly treated to a night of entertainment and razzmatazz with the Lilian Yeri Danceworld, an all-female dance group displaying great mastery of entertaining dance.

Famous Nabania crooner, Chinedu Okolie popularly known as Flavour, added much flavour to the event with his trademark scintillating performance which got several of the guests hitting the dance floor.

Globacom also seized the opportunity to share with the partners, its current and future plans to promote the business and sustain a win-win relationship with them, promising to always put the interests of its business partners and other stakeholders into consideration in all its plans and projections.

Said Glo, “We are excited about the future, of our continued partnership in serving our customers, fulfilling their needs and helping them achieve their ambitions. We count on you all to be by our side all the way”.

The company which marked its 21st anniversary in August enthused that it has morphed from being just a telecommunications service provider to becoming a Digital and Technology Company, driving the nation’s digital future and expressed its commitment to further explore unlimited opportunities in the interest of its customers by investing heavily in the latest tools and technologies.

The telecommunications giant recently launched a youth-centric lifestyle product, My-G, which avails subscribers more data value and more freedom to explore their passions. It has equally reinvented the Glo Cafe app to give subscribers total control and access to entertainment, gaming, data solutions and other VAS services on their mobile devices.

Glo also enhanced the Berekete tariff plan to give unparalleled benefits to subscribers, ensuring that every new business innovation, product and service bring Glo customers one step closer to their goals.