Give me about N7trillion I will fix all dilapidated federal roads and bridges in the country in two years-Umahi

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Worried about the inherited bad state of some federal roads and bridges in the country, the Minister of Works and Housing, Engr Dave Umahi, said, if he has about N7trillion in his hand, he would be able to fix all the dilapidated federal roads in the country within two years

The Minister, while inspecting the ongoing road and bridge projects in some parts of the South East region of the country , Friday, disclosed this noting the surffering of the people these projects past through their area

He expressed displeasure over the poor performance of the contractor handling the Amanwozuzu, Uzoagba, Eziama Ikeduru to Mbaise 11kilometer road awarded to one FIG Frank Big Ltd a road construction company

The Minister noted that the contractor got the contract job in 2013 and abandoned the job without anything to show for the part payment of N499 million made to him

According to him the contractor came for another payment of N495million which has been turned down

The Minister however terminated the road contract and called for a redesign and review of the contract for the purpose of re awording the contract to address the surffering of the people of the area the road passed through

The Minister, giving the contractor slight space, said, ” we will forget the part payment already already made to the contractor and call for a redesign and re swording of the contract”

” I am not impressed by what I have seen on this road, there is nothing to show for the part payment on the road which was awarded since 2013″ he added

However, accompanied on the Inspection tour by the federal controller of works in Imo state, Engr Umoren Udoak and other top officials of the ministry, the Minister visited the 11. 26 kilometer Owerri, Aba to Ikotepkene dualization project awarded to Arab contractors in two phases

The Minister appreciated the quality and level of work so far done by the contractor pointing out that before the project will be handed over upon completion, more good work should be done, though the contractor is still being owed N600 million

On the phase two of the project which is about 25 kilometer long, with a bridge linking Achingali, Obowo in Imo state to Ubakala and Umuahia in Abia state the Minister called for more good job to be done

A ministry source revealed that the phase two project is being funded by a body known as ‘SUKKUM’

The Minister noted further that the bridge is on the pilling stage while already 3 kilometer of it has been covered with binding insisting that henceforth, no road in Nigeria would be handed over without the folders not completed