Give engineers enabling environment to practice, govt urged

Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, Engr. Femi John Adedotun, has appealed to the government to give Engineers the enabling environment to practice and make use of their acquired knowledge and experience for the country’s economic growth.

Engr. Adedotun made the plea in Lagos on Thursday in his opening address during the 15th Olu Awoyinfa Distinguished Annual Public Lecture and Induction of New Members held at Ralph Alabi Engineering Complex, Ogba Agege.

He re-emphasized the need for unity and peaceful co-existence for the engineers to achieve their set objectives and sustain the value and legacy of the founding fathers.

Eulogising Engr. Olu Awoyinfa, a Fellow of the Society, Adedotun said Awoyinfa’s legacy could not be easily be erased in the development and growth of engineering profession in Nigeria.

According to him, Awoyinfa initiated the formation of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch of which hitherto remains the Branch to beat, adding that “Engr. Awoyinfa was a kingmaker who refused to become a king. Hence, we cannot stop acknowledge him for his remarkable and evergreen contributions to the growth and sustainability of NSE and NSE Ikeja in particular”.

He said the choice of the 15th Olu Awoyinfa Distinguished Annual Public Lecture titled: “The Intersection Of Engineering & Transportation Policy: Shaping the Future of Transportation in Lagos”, “could not be over emphasized at this state of our economy and particularly the position of Lagos state in Nigeria. Transportation is the fourth leg of basic of human and economic needs in which engineering and Engineers play foremost roles”.

Welcoming the inductees to the noble professional body, Adedotun said some of the benefits they stand to gain as members of NSE, and particularly being members of Ikeja NSE family are: Professional Recognition; Information and Advice; Networking Opportunities; Magazines; and Career Development.

Other functions of the Professional Bodies, according to him, include: recognition awards, conferences and events to raise the profile of our members in areas of, Productivity, Social mobility, Governance and ethical standards, International and Policy formation.

In her remarks, the President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Oguntala, who was represenred on the occasion by Engr. Olutosin Ogunmola, congratulated both the Branch and the family for yet another edition of the annual lecture in honour of Engr. Olu Awoyinfa, who he described as “our esteemed hero”,

The NSE President said: “The occasion serves as a time to reflect on the exemplary life of the man, Olu Awoyinfa. One thing that stood him out was his penchant for arriving at event venues far ahead of time. He led a life of dedication to good causes including the advancement of the Engineering profession as exemplified in his initiation of the Ikeja Branch of the NSE amongst several other commitments in the NSE, the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) and several other bodies just as he was dedicated to the Church, the Community and a host of others”.

She urged the inductees to learn a lot in the life and legacy of Engr. Olu Awoyinfa as they embark on their professional journey.

The NSE President, who stated that “it is important that we pay adequate attention to the lecture towards ensuring the discourse does not stop in this room”, further said: “As Engineering professionals, we must be committed to backing up ideas generated in lectures such as with actions for implementation”.

The Guest Speaker, Engr. Olasunkanmi Ojowuro, in his paper on ‘The Intersection of Engineering and Policy: Shaping the Future of Transportation in Lagos”, concluded that: “A comprehensive and integrated approach that leverage the power of engineering and policy can address the current limitations in air, water and rail transport”.

He further said drawing upon successful case studies from around the world, Lagos cn transform its transportation infrastructure and unlock new opportunities for economic growth and development.

“As we look at the future, it is clear tht continued investment innovation and collaboration between the public and private sectors will be essential to shaping a more efficient, sustainable and equitable transportation system for all Lagosians.

“With the right strategies and communal progress, Nigeria can position itself as a leader in transportation solutions, setting an example for the rest of the states and the world”.

