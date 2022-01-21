  Girl commits suicide after Aid worker allegedly raped her.

Patience Ogbo

An Aid worker identified as Huzaif Adam , a 35, year old man has been allegedly arrested by the police in Birno state for allegedly raping an Internally Displaced girl in the IDP camp in the state.

According to sources, Adam allegedly lures the girl to his house to do menial job where he allegedly raped her.

Following the rape, the girl according to her friends committed suicide by stabbing herself in the stomach.

Sources added that the suspect held the girl hostage until her friends went to his house in search for her but he denied that she was not in his house.

One of the friends said ” we continued to knock hard on his door and her was forced to open the door. We SAA our friend and she was crying. She told us what he did to her and she was so sad she said she cannot bring shame to her family. She stabbed herself to death with a knife. “.