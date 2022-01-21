Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

  Girl commits suicide after Aid worker allegedly raped her.

Metro news
By Editor
0 8

 

Patience Ogbo

 

An Aid worker identified  as Huzaif Adam , a 35,  year old man has  been allegedly  arrested by the police in Birno state for allegedly raping an Internally Displaced girl in the IDP camp in the state.

According to sources, Adam allegedly lures the girl to his house to do menial job where he allegedly raped her.

Following the rape, the girl according to her friends committed suicide by stabbing herself in the stomach.

Sources added that the suspect held the girl hostage until her friends went to his house in search for her but he denied that she was not in his house.

One of the friends said ” we continued to knock hard on his door and her was forced to open the door. We SAA our friend and she was crying. She told us what he did to her and she was so sad she said she cannot bring shame to her family. She stabbed herself to death with a knife. “.

Continue Reading
Editor 2766 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Anyim mourns with Sokoto Gov Tambuwal over death of brother

IPOB COMMENDS ABIA COURT OVER KANU”S VICTORY

Catholic school teacher beats 11-year old student to death…

Youth Group Wants Ohanaeze Ndigbo to ban use of  cows for…

1 of 79