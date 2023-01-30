Champion Newspapers Limited
Ginikanwa Weds Friday

By Peter
The traditional marriage of Friday Mbachukwu Okolie and Ginikanwa Okonkwo Anichukwu held recently at Nomeh in Nkanu North LGA of Enugu State. Picture show Friday and Ginikanwa stepping out shortly after been blessed by both parents.
