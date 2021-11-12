Germany rout Liechtenstein to give Flick record-breaking start

A makeshift Germany team crushed Liechtenstein 9-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday as Hansi Flick recorded the best ever start for a Germany coach with his sixth win in six games in charge.

With five players sidelined due to defender Niklas Suele’s Covid-19 infection, coach Flick had to make sweeping changes to his lineup.

But the already-qualified Germans eased past Liechtenstein, who were down to 10 men after 11 minutes, with two goals each from Thomas Mueller and Leroy Sane to top Group J with 24 points, nine ahead of second-placed North Macedonia.