Genesis Powers Progress Across West Africa, Sponsors Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit

Genesis, a leading energy solutions provider in West Africa, has announced its sponsorship of the Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit, which runs from October 15 to 17, 2024, in Lagos. The summit brings together industry leaders, government officials, and key stakeholders to discuss the future of energy in Nigeria and the region.

Speaking at the event, Akinwole Omoboriowo, Chairman & CEO of Genesis Energy, stressed the importance of reliable power in driving economic growth and emphasized how partnerships are critical to solving energy challenges. “In a nation like Nigeria, energy is not just a convenience — it is a necessity. We are committed to offering sustainable solutions that allow businesses to focus on growth, not power disruptions,” Omoboriowo said.

Genesis showcased some of its flagship energy projects, underlining the company’s role in providing cleaner and affordable power to key industries, healthcare facilities, and agricultural enterprises across Nigeria. One of the standout examples is the Port Harcourt Refinery project, which houses one of Africa’s largest off-grid Independent Power Producer (IPP) systems. With 84MW already operational, Genesis plans to expand to 334MW, ensuring steady power to both the refinery and surrounding communities.

Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director for Nigeria Energy, said “The conference continues to serve as a platform for promoting dialogue on policy frameworks, attracting investments, addressing technological and infrastructural challenges, and fostering collaboration to secure our energy future. Thanks to our partners and sponsors, we can continue to shape the future of energy not only in Nigeria but across West Africa.”

For Genesis, these projects represent more than just energy delivery — they’re about driving long-term economic development. “We want to fuel growth, reduce energy worries, and help businesses meet their potential without being held back by power issues,” Omoboriowo added.

By tapping into natural gas and solar energy, Genesis aims to reduce dependence on traditional diesel generators while promoting cleaner alternatives. As the company continues to grow and innovate, it is inviting investors and partners to join its mission of building a sustainable energy future.

“Our work lights up communities, drives industrial development, and supports Nigeria’s broader energy goals. Together, we are shaping a future where energy concerns no longer limit vision or progress,” the Chairman concluded.

Genesis’ involvement in the summit underscores its leadership in the energy space. With each project, the company seeks to position itself as a reliable partner committed to powering industries, communities, and nations across West Africa.