General Ali assumes duty as Theater Commander, Northeast Operation Hadin Kai

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

General Ibrahim Ali assumed duty as the Theater Commander Northeast Operation Hadin Kai as Major General Christopher Musa moved to Nigerian Army Infantry Corps, as Commander.

In his farewell address to the troops at the headquarters, Theater Command, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri at the weekend, Major General Musa urged the troops to extend the support given to him to the new Theater Commander, Major General Ibrahim’ Ali.

General Musa assumed the leadership of the command of the Theater Northeast Operation Hadin Kai from 18 June 2021 to 28th January, 2023 was t Nigerian Army infantry Corps as commander.

“We have made tremendous successes in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents, but it is not over and there is still a lot to be done. As I depart, I would still monitor what is happening in the Theater. I urge you to give more support to my successor, General IS Ali. I know him since 1987; he is a dedicated, committed and gallant officer. I have no doubt he would do better”, General Musa said.

He said: “This year is a year we hope to fight against Boko Haram. We hope to hand over the flagg of total peace in the Northeast. The time for our troops to run for Boko Haram is over because we are better equipped than them. We must achieve our mandate of restoring peace to the Northeast”.

General Musa thanked the Chief of Army Staff, General Faruk Yahaya, for given him the opportunity to serve as Theater Commander, Governor Babagana Zulum, the media and troops for supporting through this period as Theater Commander.

Speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after taken over the mantle of the command, the new Theater Commander, Major General Ali said he was going to continue from where General Musa stopped.

He said he has once worked in the Theater and would bring his wealth of experience from various operations and the Theater to bear in ensuring the war against insurgency is brought to an end.

For a better society