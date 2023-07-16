Gen Ali assumes duty as commander MNJTF, Chibuisi takes over Operation Hadin Kai

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The New Force Commander of, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Gen Ibrahim Ali has taken over the mantle of leadership of the Command of the body even as Gen Gold Chibuisi assumed office as theatre commander of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

During a handover ceremony at Camp Farcha in Ndjemena, Chad yesterday, Gen Ali said that his command style will involve inclusivity and ensuring that everyone is carried along.

He appealed for cooperation from all members of the MNJTF to achieve the mandate of the task force.

Earlier, in his valedictory address, the former Force Commander, Major Gen Gold Chibuisi, highlighted the successes achieved during his three-month tenure, both in kinetic and non-kinetic aspects.

While enumerating his achievements, the outgoing Force Commander, Gen Chibuisi said they include successful clearance operations of terrorist hideouts, the neutralization of key terrorist leaders and the rescue of 56 hostages during Operation HARBIN ZUMA.

He added that various quick impact projects in Chad and Niger Republics were handed over to the local communities.

Gen Chibuisi urged the new Force Commander to continue the momentum and sustain the offensive against adversaries.

Major General Ibrahim Ali was the erstwhile Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, where he performed creditably well to incapacitate Boko Haram terrorists in North East Nigeria.

He will be serving as the tenth Force Commander since the reorganisation of MNJTF in 2015.

Earlier on a similar occasion, the New theatre commander, Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Gold Chibuisi has also taken over the mantle of the theater command from Major General Saulau Ali.

Speaking in an interview shortly after taking over the mantle of the command at the headquarters, theatre Command, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri during the week, Gen Chibuisi solicited the support of all stakeholders to end the fight against insurgency and other crimes in the Northeast and Nigeria in general.

“We are going to continue from where my predecessor stopped, we are in a critical stage now, we will continue to intensify our efforts until we end this insurgency and secured our kabd”, he added.

Earlier while addressing the troops, the former theatre commander, Major General Ali said “In the last 6 months the threat posed by the insurgents has drastically reduced to the intensive fire power and coordinated operations by our troops.

“We have achieved a lot in the fight which includes the surrendering of over 100,000 Boko Haram insurgents, the rescue of 3 Chibok Girls and the rescue of two aid workers”.

He said “When I assumed office I met 60,000 surrendered Boko Haram but today we have over 100,000 Boko Haram insurgents, even yesterday 8 Boko Haram fighters surrender to our troops.

“I urge you to continue the efforts, commitment and dedication you have put into this operation until we completely defeat the insurgency. We have degraded the capacity of the insurgents, but we should not rest on our oars or allow the insurgents to reconvene”, Genera Ali said.

While urging the commander to ensure the training and welfare of their troops, Gen Ali said “I urge you to be good commanders but to be a good commander, you have to be a good listener”.

He commended the synergy between the Armed Forces and sister security agencies and urged them to sustain the cooperation and support.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng