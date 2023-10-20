GCLOBA Recognizes Outstanding Students and Teacher for Academic Excellence

The 1985 set of the Government College of Lagos Old Boys’ Association (GCLOBA) recently hosted its annual awards ceremony to honor and reward the outstanding accomplishments of students and educators at the Junior Secondary School of Government College Lagos. This event is an integral part of GCLOBA’s unwavering commitment to fostering academic excellence and elevating teaching standards, and it proudly recognized three exceptional students and a dedicated class teacher.

At the heart of this celebration was Mr. Adeniji Kehinde Morakinyo, lovingly referred to as “Asiri” for his remarkable ability to demystify mathematical problems. He was bestowed with the esteemed title of “Best Teacher” in acknowledgment of his extraordinary dedication and his talent for inspiring students. His well-deserved honor serves as a testament to his exceptional contributions to education.

Furthermore, the event celebrated the exceptional academic achievements of the following students:

* Oladejo Olayiwola Abdulqudus, who secured the first position with a remarkable score of 77.6.

* Ikpe Joseph Odido, earned the second position with an impressive score of 76.9.

* Osinachi Uchechukwu Godswill, who demonstrated exceptional performance and clinched the third position with a score of 75.9.

GCLOBA’s Set of ’85 Coordinator, Ohiole Akhibi, highlighted the significance of these awards, emphasizing their role in motivating students to excel academically from the very start of their educational journey. He underscored how these awards not only inspire positive behaviors and healthy competition but also propel academic excellence among the student body.

In his own words, “We firmly believe that recognizing and rewarding our students will stimulate their commitment to improving their academic performance. This year’s awards ceremony was fiercely competitive, and we are committed to witnessing a continued pursuit of academic excellence.”

Additionally, he acknowledged the indispensable role played by the National Executive Committee (N.E.C.) of GCLOBA in overseeing these awards to ensure they embody the highest standards of academic excellence that our school is renowned for. Mr. Osagie Odiase, Chairman of the Academic Performance Development Committee, played a vital part in making the event a resounding success and was represented at the ceremony by Mr. Steve Eze.

As we embark on a new academic year, it is abundantly clear that GCLOBA remains steadfast in its mission to nurture and celebrate academic excellence. These awards serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of education and the boundless potential for growth and achievement.

Looking ahead to future editions of this awards ceremony, which will continue to inspire, encourage, and promote the pursuit of academic excellence within our school community, the Old Boys also made a heartfelt appeal to the Federal Government to prioritize infrastructural development for the school to reclaim their status as the ‘prima donna’ Lagos State Model College.

In conclusion, this event reflects GCLOBA’s enduring dedication to education and excellence, and its impact will undoubtedly be felt throughout the school community and beyond.