Gbajabiamila visits NEITI House: Pledges support for expanding EITI implementation

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, paid a significant visit to the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) House today, where he was warmly received and briefed by the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji.

The visit also included the Permanent Secretary, State House, Engr Olufunso Adebiyi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Administration and Operations (Office of the Chief of Staff) Mrs Oyinade Nathan-Marsh along with other key Presidential aides.

During the visit, Mr. Gbajabiamila was taken on an extensive tour of NEITI’s state-of-the-art Data Center, where he was shown the technological advancements and data management systems that are critical to the organization’s operations. The tour highlighted NEITI’s commitment to transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s extractive industries, underscoring the pivotal role data plays in achieving these objectives.

In his remarks, Mr. Gbajabiamila commended NEITI for its unwavering dedication to promoting transparency in the extractive sector and ensuring that Nigeria’s natural resources are managed in a way that benefits all Nigerians. He pledged the federal government’s continued financial support to NEITI, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to expanding the implementation of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in Nigeria.

“We recognize the crucial work that NEITI is doing to bring transparency and accountability to Nigeria’s extractive industries. The federal government is fully committed to providing the necessary funding and resources to ensure that NEITI’s work continues to impact the nation positively,” Mr. Gbajabiamila stated.

Furthermore, the Chief of Staff pledged to mobilize both political and social support for NEITI’s initiatives, ensuring that the organization’s efforts to enhance governance in the extractive sector are sustained and expanded.

In response, Dr. Orji expressed his appreciation for the Chief of Staff’s visit and the government’s ongoing support. He noted that NEITI’s success in promoting transparency and accountability is largely dependent on the political will and backing of the government, and he expressed optimism that this visit would strengthen the partnership between NEITI and the federal government.

The visit marks a significant step in the government’s efforts to bolster transparency and good governance in Nigeria’s extractive industries. As NEITI continues to lead the charge in promoting accountability, the federal government’s support will be instrumental in ensuring that the benefits of Nigeria’s natural resources are equitably shared among all citizens.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) is the Nigerian national chapter of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which promotes transparency and accountability in the management of natural resources. NEITI’s mandate is to ensure that revenues from Nigeria’s oil, gas, and mining sectors are properly accounted for and used for the benefit of all Nigerians.