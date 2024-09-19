GAVI Alliance orders 500m doses of MPOX vaccine for Africa

The global vaccine group Gavi has ordered 500 million mpox vaccine doses from the German-Danish company Bavarian Nordic.

Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) announced on Wednesday that the UN Children’s Fund is to deliver these to affected countries in Africa adding that the vaccine alliance is financed by governments, foundations and private individuals fighting for a fairer distribution of vaccines.

The mpox virus is spreading again this year in several African countries. More than 18,000 suspected cases have been reported on the continent, mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

WHO has declared the spread a global health emergency and called on all countries worldwide to be vigilant. The disease, which causes a rash and usually a fever, can be fatal for small children.

Gavi’s order was made possible because the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine as safe and effective on September 13. This is a prerequisite for UN organisations to procure and distribute it.

The foundation is using Gavi’s First Response Fund, an emergency mechanism that was only set up in June.

Pharmaceutical companies need firm orders before they ramp up production to avoid producing on speculation and later being left with unsold products.

The EU and member countries, as well as the company, have already promised the affected countries 620,000 vaccine doses.

Japan has also pledged another three million doses of another vaccine for distribution.