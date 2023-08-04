Gastech  showcases  hydrogen’s role in the future energy mix

UGO AMADI

The role of hydrogen in the future energy mix will take a center stage at the forthcoming Gastec international conference in Singapore

In a statement made available to daily champion , the organizers noted that it is a new dimension in the landmark event in the energy industry’s calendar for over 50 years

It would be recalled that Gastech 2023 is the world’s largest meeting place for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, low-carbon solutions, and climate technologies. Taking place at Singapore EXPO from 5 – 8 September, Gastech will welcome over 600 expert speakers, including 300 Ministers, CEOs, and global business leaders. They will be joined by 4,000 delegates, 750 exhibitors, and 40,000 attendees from over 100 countries.

The Gastech Hydrogen zone will bring together the global energy community to discuss hydrogen as a key contributor to the future energy mix.

Participants are expected to visit the Hydrogen zone at Gastech to connect, network, and discover new technologies, and innovations to the hydrogen value chain. Attend the Gastech Hydrogen Conference as a delegate to hear insights from Energy Ministers, CEOs, thought leaders, strategic partners, and financial and technical experts on all elements that will contribute to the growth of hydrogen as a scalable fuel of the future.

Gastech will feature over 750 exhibitors from across the energy value chain, and is the world’s largest meeting place for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, low-carbon solutions, and climate technologies.

Visit the Hydrogen zone at Gastech to connect, network, and find new technologies, innovations, and contributions to the hydrogen value chain. This year’s Hydrogen zone exhibitors and sponsors include:

In the Gastech Hydrogen Conference Over 600 expert speakers, including 300 Ministers, CEOs, and global business leaders will convene at the Gastech Conference for the most important energy conversation of the year.

The Gastech Hydrogen Conference, with 70 speakers across 18 sessions, will form a crucial component of the Gastech Strategic, and Technical Conferences. The conference programme will lead discussions on energy transition and net zero ambitions, with hydrogen solutions opening the way to a more reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy future.