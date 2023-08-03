GASTECH 2023 Platform To Achieve Consensus And Cross-Border Collaboration For The Future Of Asia Energy Sector

UGO AMADI

Gastech 2023, taking place at Singapore Expo from 5-8 September, promises to deliver on actionable trade, knowledge sharing, and engagement opportunities for the future of Asia’s energy industry. As the largest conference and exhibition of its kind to take place in Asia this year, Gastech 2023 will be a pivotal turning point for the region’s energy outlook as it looks to achieve consensus between nations and foster bilateral trade regionally and internationally.

ASEAN, and Asia more broadly, has a pivotal role to play in achieving the global energy transition. With energy demand expected to have tripled by 2040, Asia is home to more than half of the world’s population. Asian nations face the challenge of meeting economic growth targets, and the energy needs of growing populations, while also adhering to net zero pledges. The region is ripe with opportunities for natural gas trade as it seeks to wean itself off coal as its main energy source. Many regional governments are already exploring and utilising LNG as a cost-effective bridge fuel between their current reliance on coal and the transition to low-carbon solutions. Following the successful implementation of LNG in Japan and Korea, new markets such as China, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, have recently started to introduce gas into their import markets, and are driving demand across the region.

With these priorities in mind, Gastech’s gathering of the global energy industry’s key decision makers and investors will serve to offer solutions to the challenges which have hindered cross-border energy investment in Asia in recent years, such as inadequate export-oriented infrastructure, and unrealistic price expectations from importing countries. As those countries seek to build the right frameworks to boost bilateral trade, Gastech’s strategic conference agenda will highlight the need for increased focus on expanding energy supply, aligning on realistic expectations of energy costs, and implementing more efficient legal and regulatory frameworks.

Gastech, through its high-level agenda and 16 international country pavilions, provides an integrated, world-class business environment where industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers can connect, exchange ideas, and forge strategic partnerships. The country pavilions will serve as a catalyst for inter-nation collaboration, enabling countries to showcase their energy industry advancements, technology, innovation, and expertise, on a global stage. ASEAN will be represented by Singapore and Malaysia pavilions, while other APAC pavilions include Japan, China, and India, demonstrating Gastech’s commitment to supporting global energy goals by facilitating cross-border collaboration in Asia and beyond.

Gastech 2023 is the world’s largest convenor and facilitator for the natural gas, LNG, low-carbon solutions, and climate technology industries. Singapore, as the region’s premier trading hub, will host this meeting of minds and sharing of ideas over four days of high-level ministerial and global business leader panel sessions, leadership roundtables, and technical and commercial conferences. By bringing together industry leaders and experts from key geographies, the event aims to drive sustainable development, accelerate the energy transition, and address global challenges collectively and collaboratively.

With a global energy audience of 40,000+ in attendance, including industry professionals, investors, and potential partners, Gastech participants will have the chance to forge valuable connections, explore new markets, and expand their reach internationally.

Paul Everingham, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Natural Gas and Energy Association (ANGEA), said: “Successful energy transition in Asia relies on collaboration across borders. It’s fantastic to have an event like Gastech in Singapore, bringing together global stakeholders to discuss opportunities in energy transition, including bilateral trade initiatives that can be facilitated by 16 international country pavilions. The Asia Natural Gas and Energy Association and its members are delighted to support Gastech 2023, given the critical role gas and LNG will play in supporting energy security and decarbonisation across the region for decades to come.”

Alan Heng, Group Chief Executive Officer, Pavilion Energy Pte Ltd and Chair of the Gastech Executive Committee, said: “Gastech is the international event aiming to accelerate a shared global vision towards net zero and to provide a sustainable, secure, and affordable energy future for all. We are delighted to be contributing to the key discussions addressing energy transformation, partnerships, and geopolitics, through the wider lens of the Energy Trilemma.”

Peter Clarke, Senior Vice President – Global LNG, ExxonMobil International Limited, said: “The global LNG market is dynamic and resilient – unlocking its potential is key to meeting society’s future energy demand. As co-host of Gastech 2023, ExxonMobil remains committed to driving growth and innovation, connecting customers around the world with reliable, lower-emission LNG solutions, and enabling brighter futures for people, businesses and communities. Gastech is the premier global platform with the power to accelerate energy leaders’ and other stakeholders’ shared ambition: providing affordable and reliable energy to a growing population which is seeking a higher standard of living while lowering emissions.”