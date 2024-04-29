Gasco Marine Condoles With Abeokuta Explosion Victims’ Families

.Pledge to support victims

The management of Gasco Marine has sent its condolences to the families of the Abeokuta Explosion, stressing that it is doing everything it can to support victims of the gas tanker explosion in Ogun state.

In a statement made available to Daily Champion, the company stated ‘’We regret to announce an unfortunate incident involving one of our gas delivery vehicles on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in the Ita-Oshin area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

‘’The incident resulted in the untimely demise of an employee who was serving as a motor mate accompanying the driver. It also caused destruction of properties in the surrounding area. We are saddened by this unfortunate event. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of the deceased, and the affected individuals whose properties were affected. We are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time. At Gasco Marine, the safety and wellbeing of employees and the communities we operate in are of utmost priority.

‘’We also take this opportunity to assure our stakeholders that we strictly adhere to all safety standards. We remain committed to continuously strengthening our health and safety policies to prevent such unfortunate incidents from occurring in the future. ‘’

‘’We commend the emergency response teams, including personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Control Agency, the Nigerian Police Force, and representatives of the Ogun State Government, who were promptly on-site to assist. We at Gasco Marine have also activated our emergency response protocols and are cooperating fully with relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.’’

‘’ will continue to update all stakeholders as the investigation progresses. Our focus remains on supporting the affected families and ensuring the highest levels of safety across our operations.’’

It would be recalled that On Saturday, one person was killed, while two others sustained injuries in a gas tanker explosion at Ita-Oshin on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Florence Okpe, spokesperson of the Ogun command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said six people — all male adults — were involved in the incident.

The FRSC spokesperson said the tanker suffered brake failure, the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle into the road barricade. The truck burst into flames thereafter.