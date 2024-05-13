Gas Supply Disruption Affects Aba Power

Power supply has been disrupted in parts of the nine local government areas in Abia State serviced by Aba Power, it has been learnt.

The problem began late last week and may continue till the end of today (Monday).

The disruption is a result of what an insider at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited called gas logistics issues.

The engineer didn’t explain the nature of gas issues because he isn’t authorised to speak to the media on the matter.

However, it is understood that the gas issues have to do with the ongoing repairs of a gas pipeline in Rivers State.

“We swung into action immediately we received a status report on the valve because we understand the very delicate nature of the rupture, apart from the fact that we don’t want the people of Aba, a major industrial and commercial city, to be without power for long”, the NNPCL engineer explained.

Sources at Aba Power informed our correspondent that many parts of the Aba Ring-fenced Area still receive electricity because the distribution company “is now importing power from the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC)”.

The sources, who asked not to be named in the media because they didn’t have the firm’s mandate to grant a press interview, stated that “Aba Power is paying an unbelievable amount, over N2 billion, for only 25 megawatts just to ensure that Aba people run their business as much as possible”.

The sources did not state with certainty when the repairs would be concluded, but it is most likely to be “anytime from now because of the immense pressure from” from the Geometric Power Group, which owns Aba Power.

The communication consultant to Aba Power, C. Don Adinuba, told correspondents that he had just landed in Lagos and had and had not been briefed on new developments in the office or in the field. He referred correspondents to the Aba Power acting managing director, Ugo Opiegbe.

Our attempt to speak Opiegbe before filing this report failed.

“I am in the church. Please, call back later, “he said on the phone.

He gave the same reply an hour later.