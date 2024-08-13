Gas Investment Forum Partners with Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources for Second Edition

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, has partnered with organizers to host the second edition of the Gas Investment Forum 2024. The event is scheduled to take place from October 22nd to 24th, 2024, at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The forum, inspired by Nigeria’s vast gas resources and its potential to drive economic growth, industrialization, and sustainable development, serves as a pivotal platform for engagement. It brings together government leaders, CEOs, development finance experts, investors, and service providers to foster conversations, collaborations, and connections that address current investment needs and accelerate opportunities for a gas-powered economic future.

Under the theme “Powering Nigeria’s Gas Future,” the Gas Investment Forum 2024 is expected to welcome over 600 delegates, establishing itself as a hub for sustainable investment in the African gas market this October.

“It is my pleasure to express support for this important event. The program’s theme and agenda aligns well with the federal government’s policy aspirations as articulated by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources,” – Ambassador Nicholas A. Ella, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The Ministry, instrumental in shaping Nigeria’s energy policy, will provide a detailed presentation of its recent achievements and unveil upcoming strategies aimed at advancing the nation’s gas industry.

This year’s forum is poised to be a major event for the sector, focusing on critical topics such as energy security, industrialization, and economic growth. The Ministry’s participation underscores the Nigerian government’s ongoing commitment to utilizing the country’s substantial gas resources as a cornerstone for economic diversification and sustainable progress.

“We commend the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Permanent Secretary for their support and active participation in championing sustainable long-term investment in Nigeria’s gas sector while paving the way for robust socioeconomic development in Nigeria and West Africa.” said Gas Investment Forum Event Director, Osaze Isesele. “We are encouraged by this partnership and look forward to Nigeria’s leadership in advancing gas development at this year’s Gas Investment Forum,”

At the Gas Investment Forum 2024, the Ministry is expected to provide a comprehensive update on critical infrastructure projects, such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline and the expansion of Nigeria’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities. These developments are crucial for enhancing energy security and promoting the industrialization of the Nigerian economy.

The Gas Investment Forum is a landmark event accelerating West Africa’s gas revolution. Positioned at the forefront of the gas industry, the forum emphasizes the crucial role Nigeria’s gas plays in global energy dynamics, focusing on African-led dialogue and decision-making. By covering the entire gas value chain, the forum serves as a vital platform for engagement, bringing together government leaders, CEOs, development finance experts, and investors. It addresses current investment needs and accelerates opportunities to drive toward a gas-powered economic future.