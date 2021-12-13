Champion Newspapers Limited
Gas explosion guts 15 vehicles, petrol stations in Onitsha

By Peter
Over 15 vehicles parked in a mechanic workshop were on Sunday night gutted by fire following a gas explosion along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

Also razed down by the inferno were two petrol stations in the area and buildings located in the within its parameter were also affected.

Information has it that the incident occurred at about 7.30 pm.

Confirming the incident, the Director, State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, said that four fire trucks and fire fighters were at the scene battling the fire.

So far, no casualty has been recorded.

 

