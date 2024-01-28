Garlands for Dele Banjoko @70

QASIM AKINRETI, PhD

On seven decades, I rejoice with Elder Dele Banjoko for a good life of service to the media and our great union, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos Council and the National body.

Today’s birthday celebration is instructive. Last year, Elder Dele Banjoko was critically ill and in a coma for four days. Almighty God spared his life.

His service to the media traversed the wire service, News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the print Punch and Daily Times. Banjoko, as fondly called, had a stint at Radio Lagos. Aside from the newsroom operations, he wrote impactful News Talk, a radio News commentary programme on Radio Lagos /Eko FM. For broadcast media practitioners, news reports and commentary writing are well cherished.

A thorough bred Media Unionist

Through his years in active service to the media, he remained a devoted member of the NUJ Lagos Council. My first encounter with him was in 1994, during the good old days of the Late Ladi Lawal ‘s New Trent Movement. This group dominated the NUJ Lagos Council space for years producing illustrious Chairmen such as Late Ladi Lawal, Lanre Arogundade and Mrs. Olufunke Fadugba.

The group produced two Presidents for NUJ, Ladi Lawal and Waheed Odusile. Mrs. Funke Fadugba contested for the NUJ Presidency twice, in Abuja and Port Harcourt. The New Trend family cut across the spectrum of media space and personalities. Trust Banjoko, he was an active participants in these struggles. He remained a trusted ally of Mrs. Fadugba till date. He was a member of the inner caucus of Mrs. Fadugba’s regime as Chairman NUJ Lagos State Council. The products of New Trend impacted positively in NUJ Lagos State Council. The NUJ Somolu Properties and Iyalla NUJ secretariat were remarkable testimonials of this group. I built on these legacies during my tenure as Chairman NUJ.

Critical analysis of this group and impact of major dramatis personalities are contained in my book currently in the works. I am a beneficiary of the group too.

Appreciation

I remained grateful to Elder Dele Banjoko for his useful advice, support and prayers during my tenure as Chairman NUJ Lagos State Council. 🙏

Soft spoken and very deep in thoughts, Banjoko interventions in union matters were quite remarkable.

Elder Dele Banjoko seven scores on earth is a celebration of humility and God’s grace.

Best wishes sir. May your day be blessed.

.Dr. Akinreti, former Chairman, NUJ Lagos State Council, 2017- 2020, is also the Deputy Director, Digital Media, Voice of Nigeria.