Ganduje Woos Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf, to APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, has appealed to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano to dump the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in the state to join his party.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting in Kano on Thursday, Mr Ganduje, said Mr Yusuf’s joining of the APC will make Kano a one-party state.

According to him, at the end of the meeting, APC had resolved to woo all other smaller parties into the umbrella of APC.

Mr Ganduje assured that the APC would provide enabling environment for Mr Yusuf and his supporters to enjoy peace and harmony in the APC.

“We have succeeded in wooing some governors to join APC. Very soon some governors will join our party. So, if we can do this at national level, why can’t we do it at state level?

“Our arms are wide open. We are appealing to those who would like to join our party. In particular, we are inviting the governor of Kano state to dump his party, NNPP, and join APC.

“We are calling him. We promise to create enabling environment for the governor of Kano State so that we make a solid, a very big followership.

“This is a reflection of our population since we are the most populous state in the federation,” Mr Ganduje said.