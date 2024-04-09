Ganduje wins Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award

BLESSING AKOROWOSI

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR has won the Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his immense contributions to the building of an improved political space in the country.

Dr. Ganduje was a one time Deputy Governor and immediate past Governor of Kano.The Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, who confirmed the conferment of the recognition on the politician said the awardee had accepted the honour.

According to her, the APC Chairman while in public office and within available resources implemented people-oriented policies and programmes aimed at raising their living standards as well as provided the enabling environment for the growth of commerce and industries for which Kano is reputed.

Part of the letter of conferment read: “On all scores, our findings, largely corroborated by that of our independent credible assessors, confirm that your good self, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR who, by virtue of your responsibility as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and an outstanding politician had over the years contributed immensely to the building of a better and more prosperous Nigeria where citizens are free to pursue their individual aspirations legitimately..

“By your actions and activities, you stand tall as a brand ambassador of Nigeria’s modern democracy deserving of an award. We note with delight your uncommon zeal and commitment in supporting major development ideas and projects.

“As a politician who served as governor of Kano State from 2015 to 2023 and previously as Deputy Governor before becoming the national chairman of APC, you have been associated with so many transformational and life touching infrastructural development in your dear State and in advancing the Nigerian project worthy of emulation”

Dr. Ganduje will join some eminent Nigerians and institutions to be honored at the Annual Champion Newspapers Award slated for Saturday, May 25, 2024 at the Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos.