Ganduje receives defected Rivers Lawmakers into APC

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday officially received members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who recently defected to the party from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The 26 lawmakers loyal to the FCT Minister who were physically present at the event were received during the Rivers State Chapter of the APC’s dedication service and stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt.

Ganduje who was represented at the event by the National Legal Adviser of the Party, Professor Abdulkarim Kana

lauded the defectors for joining the APC, and deciding to work with party party.

Speaking earlier, Chairman, Caretaker committee of APC in Rivers State and the State Representative at the NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha, said the defection of the lawmakers and the stakeholders meeting signals the death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Okocha said the APC will henceforth be built on a solid foundation to takeover the state from the PDP.

He accused the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the PDP of knowing those responsible for the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and challenged them to come out openly to deny that they know nothing about the burning of the House of Assembly complex.

He said: “We have lost our chances over time. Going forward, APC will no longer be a social club in Rivers State. APC under your watch and our followership will be built on a strong and solid foundation. APC will be strong in your respective wards; we are not going to build an APC that is state-based.

“This APC we are building will be strong in your various units; you will contest election in your units. This APC will be an APC that will conduct elections. This APC will chase the rubbish PDP government out of Rivers State.

“This event signals the death of moribund PDP in Rivers State. Are you not seeing the signs of the failure of the PDP in Rivers State? Is there any governance in Rivers State?

“A man was enthroned into office and his promised consolidation and continuity. But, is he consolidating anything? He’s only consolidation is to demolish the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“I speak as the leader of opposition in Rivers State, I challenge the governor and the PDP to come out and tell Rivers people that they are not behind the burning of the House of Assembly.”

The CTC Chairman of the APC in the state vowed to resist intimidation of the now APC lawmakers adding that not even the demolition of the assembly complex can stop them.

Speaking on behalf of the defected lawmakers, the factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, said their defection into the APC was in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

He stated that no form of intimidation and attack from anybody or group will deter them, and that they will remain resolute.