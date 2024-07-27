Ganduje mourns Iwuanyanwu, describes him as an Icon of national unity.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has expressed sadness over the death of elder statesman, father figure, business mogul, and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The APC national chairman expressed shock over the passage of the prominent politician who passed away on Thursday July 25, 2024 at the age of 82 years during a brief illness.

In a condolence message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Chief Oliver Okpala, the APC national chairman expressed consoled the family of Chief Iwuanyanwu over his passage describing it as a huge loss not only to his immediate family and the Igbo nation but to the entire country.

According to Ganduje, “Chief Iwuanyanwu was an influential figure with exceptional leadership qualities, uncanny patriotic spirit and an undying dedication to the good of the Igbo nation and all Nigerians.

“Iwuanyanwu’s impact on the socio-political and economic landscape of Nigeria are unquantifiable.

“He belonged to the great league of the likes of Late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief MKO Abiola as he founded the Champion Newspapers and was owner of several other businesses, entrepreneurial outfits, and philanthropic endeavours.

“As the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Iwuanyanwu was an exemplary leader on all fronts, both about Igbo interest and Nigeria’s wellbeing.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss.

“Iwuanyanwu was a nationalist in and out. Even as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo he was not an ethnic leader. He exuded national love and unity till the very last minutes of his life.

“Iwuanyanwu’s hands of friendship was always outstretched, he was a visionary and a believer in the Nigerian dream. Our nation will sorely miss him,” he said.

Dr. Ganduje extended his deep condolences to the bereaved family, friends and associates of Chief Iwuanyanwu, Ndigbo across the country and beyond as well as the nation in general.

He said: “Indeed as I reflect on his life and times, I make bold to say that the great Igbo representational icon of national unity has gone home. May God give us other worthy Igbo sons and daughters to fill this great void.”